The Global Infrared Imaging Market is expected to grow from USD 5,321.13 Million in 2018 to USD 8,823.13 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.49%.

The latest report on Infrared Imaging Market added by Regal Intelligence, focus on market estimates and geographical spectrum of this industry. The report specifies information about Infrared Imaging industry regarding a thorough and detailed assessment of this business.

Further, the Infrared Imaging Market report details important challenges and factors that influence market growth. Further, a detailed comprehensive secondary research was done to collect information on the market segments and sub-segments. Further, primary research was performed to validate the assumptions and findings obtained from secondary research with industry professionals and experts.

Competitive Landscape:

Geographically, the global Infrared Imaging market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value) and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Infrared Imaging Market including are Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Sofradir Group, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd., DRS Technologies, Inc., Flir Systems, Inc, Fluke Corporation, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., and Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd..

On the basis of Type, the Global Infrared Imaging Market is studied across Fixed and Portable.

On the basis of Component, the Global Infrared Imaging Market is studied across IR Detectors, IR Lens Systems, and IR Sensors.

On the basis of Technology, the Global Infrared Imaging Market is studied across Cooled and Uncooled.

On the basis of Application, the Global Infrared Imaging Market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Firefighting, Medical, and Surveillance.



In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Infrared Imaging Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealer and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include Infrared Imaging industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Infrared Imaging market.

Primary Types of the industry are

Primary Applications of the industry are

This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Infrared Imaging market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Infrared Imaging Industry.

The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Infrared Imaging market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the top 10 players operating in the Market?

What are the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Market?

What are the current scenario and industry trends in the Market?

Which industry and technology can be a potential revenue pocket for market players in the next five years?

Who are the visionary leaders, dynamic differentiators, innovators, and emerging players and what are the key strategies adopted by them to strengthen their positions?

What are the industry opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

What are the Infrared Imaging market challenges to market growth?

