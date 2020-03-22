Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2019-2025

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

Decorated with a team of 300+ analysts, PMR Insights serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/24007

On the basis of product type, the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market report covers the key segments,

key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Segments

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Technology

Value Chain of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market includes

North America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/24007

The Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market?

After reading the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market alongwith the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) in various industries.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market players – Player 1, Player 2, Player 3, and Player 4, among others represent the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market. The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market report.

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/24007

About us:

PMR is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751