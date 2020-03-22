Antifreeze Agents Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019–2025

PMR’s report on global Antifreeze Agents market

The global market of Antifreeze Agents is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Antifreeze Agents market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Antifreeze Agents market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Antifreeze Agents market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global antifreeze agents market are:

Continental Chemical USA

Royal Dutch Shell

KOST USA, Inc.

BP Australia

Sinopec Corporation China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Mapei

Mitan Mineralöl GmbH

Chevron Corporation

FUCHS Petrolub AG

Valvoline LLC

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lukoil Company

Key Developments

As a part of business strategy, leading manufacturers are entering into long-term partnerships with automotive OEMs for the long term supply of antifreeze agents.

In 2012, BASF SE entered into an agreement with Romtec in Romania and Top Oil Services in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the expansion of its engine coolant brand Glysantin in Middle and Eastern Europe Attributing to rising concerns regarding the disposal and toxicity of such chemicals, manufacturers are focusing on the use of bio-based raw materials and alternatives for antifreeze agents

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the antifreeze agents market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the antifreeze agents market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the antifreeze agents market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global antifreeze agents market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major antifreeze agents market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top product producing and consuming geographies, product imports/exports, exchange of services and overall trade scenario in the global antifreeze agents market

Analysis of the global antifreeze agents market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key antifreeze agents market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the antifreeze agents market

What insights does the Antifreeze Agents market report offer to the readers?

Accurate growth rate of the Antifreeze Agents market in Y-o-Y (Year-on-Year) and CAGR, both in percentages as well as numbers.

Key regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Antifreeze Agents market stakeholders.

Basic information regarding the Antifreeze Agents , including definition, classification and uses.

Regulatory norms imposed on the consumption of Antifreeze Agents .

In-depth examination of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

The Antifreeze Agents market answer the following questions:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Antifreeze Agents market?

Which end use industry uses Antifreeze Agents the most and for what purposes?

Which version of Antifreeze Agents is witnessing the highest demand?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

How does the global Antifreeze Agents market on the basis of region over the historic and forecast period?

