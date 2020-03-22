Fondant to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025

A report on global Fondant market by PMR

The global Fondant market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Fondant , the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Fondant market into various segments – product type, end use, and region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately along with the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Fondant market report:

Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.

Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Fondant vendor, in the last 5 years.

Market behavior of the Fondant market during the forecast period.

Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fondant market are Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, NAFTA, Global Sugar Art, Kerekes Bakery & Restaurant Equipment Inc., Cake & Craft, WILTON BRANDS LLC, Barry Callebaut Schweiz AG, The Lucks Company among others.

Key Product Launches in Fondant Market

In Dec 2016, Barry Callebaut had launched specialty decorations portfolio with the launch of Mona Lisa Rolled Fondant. The product line was developed to offer solutions for the most common challenges cake artists encounter when working with fondant products.

Opportunities for Fondant Market Participants

The fondant market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of fondant product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Fondant containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the fondant market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the fondant market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the fondant market

The cost structure of the fondant and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key fondant segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key fondant market participants

Competitive landscape of the fondant market, including detailed profiles of the top players in fondant market

The Fondant market addresses the questions, such as

What manufacturing techniques are the Fondant market players implementing to develop Fondant ?

How many units of Fondant were sold in 2018?

What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Fondant among customers?

Which challenges are the Fondant players currently encountering in the Fondant market?

Why region holds the largest share in the Fondant market over the forecast period?

