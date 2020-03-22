Artificial Turf Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology 2017 – 2027

Analysis Report on Artificial Turf Market

increasing demand for artificial grass from various application. APEJ is expected to register significant growth and is expected to be the most attractive region due to emerging economies such as India and China. China is estimated to hold approximately one-half of the market value share. The global artificial turf market is expected to register significant Year-on-Year growth throughout the projected period.

Extensive use of artificial grass turfs in various applications is expected to create robust growth in the global artificial turf market

One of the significant factors that is increasing the growth of the global artificial turf market is wide use of artificial grass turfs for application of landscaping. The artificial grass turf is in great demand for landscaping commercial and residential and commercial properties across the globe. Other factors that are responsible for the growth of the global market for artificial turf are remarkable rise in the number of sports events, unfavorable conditions of climate for natural grass to grow and increasing need for water conservation. These days artificial grass turfs are being used in various applications such as hotels & airports, theme parks and some other commercial properties due to environmental concerns, development of sports activities and growing prices of water. These are some of the factors which are responsible for the growth of the global market.

There is an increasing popularity of sports events across the globe and this the most important factor behind unprecedented growth of the global market for artificial turf during the assessed period. Some of the biggest events organized in Western Europe region, such as Champion League Matches and European Championship Qualifiers are likely to create robust growth in the global market for artificial growth.

Artificial grass is also used in indoor sports as well as to decorate balconies, rooftops and around pools in various countries. Besides growing preference for artificial gas instead of natural grass is another factor that is boosting the growth of the global market for artificial turf.

Non-Contact Sports segment is estimated to have accounted for a 17.1% revenue share in the global artificial turf market by 2017 end and is expected to gain 80 BPS by the end of the year of assessment, 2027. On the other hand, substantial demand from contact sports is expected to drive the growth of the artificial turf market during projected period.

The contact sports segment is expected to dominate the global artificial turf market throughout the forecast period. It grabbed 61.6% share in the total market in 2017, and was valued at US$ 2,341.1 Mn and is estimated to reach a value of US$ 4,118.7 Mn by the end of the year of assessment, while expanding with a value CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

