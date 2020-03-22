Silicon Tetrachloride Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2026

The Silicon Tetrachloride market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Silicon Tetrachloride market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

growing demand for optical fibres

High purity silicon tetrachloride is a major raw material used for the manufacturing of optic cable preform, which is used in the manufacturing of optic cables. Over the recent past, supported by the growth of 4G, 5G, LTE, FFTx and the Internet of Things (IOT) among others, there has been a significant increase in the demand for optic cables across the globe. Globally, China, U.S. and Japan constitute around 80% of the overall optic cable preform manufacturing and in terms of consumption, China accounted for a major chunk of the global optic fibre preform in 2017. The constantly increasing demand for optic cables will boost global demand for optic cable preform, which will subsequently drive demand and revenue growth in the global silicon tetrachloride market over the forecast period.

