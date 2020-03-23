Sodium Reduction Ingredient Market Analysis Report Analysis 2019-2025

The global Sodium Reduction Ingredient market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sodium Reduction Ingredient market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Sodium Reduction Ingredient market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sodium Reduction Ingredient market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sodium Reduction Ingredient market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
- By Application
- Sauce/dips/dressings
- Snacks
- Bakery products
- Cheese/butter
- Frozen food
- Others (beverages, baby food and breakfast cereal)
- By Ingredients
- Yeast extract
- Mineral blends
- Magnesium sulphate
- Calcium chloride
- Potassium sulphate
- Potassium chloride
- Potassium lactate
- Amino acid
- Others (hydrolyzed vegetable protein, trehalose and nucleotides)
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Cambrian Solutions Inc
- Kerry Group PLC
- Associated British Foods plc
- Givaudan SA
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Innophos Holdings, Inc
- Jungbunzlauer Suisse A.G.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- Tate & Lyle PLC.
Each market player encompassed in the Sodium Reduction Ingredient market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sodium Reduction Ingredient market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
