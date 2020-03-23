The cognitive collaboration combines natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced algorithms in software, hardware, and cloud analytics. It enables new intelligence levels as well as insights to maximize human management and teamwork. Cognitive collaborations help organizations by providing contextual insights to users throughout their business communications. The rising need for mobility and collaborations creates a favorable industry landscape for the players active in the cognitive collaboration market in the forecast period.

The growth of the cognitive collaboration market is expected to be robust during the forecast period owing to the increasing need for mobility and collaboration. Also, easy integration with the already existing environment is yet another factor favoring market growth. However, difficulty in countering eDiscovery may hamper the growth of the cognitive collaboration market. On the other hand, the integration of artificial intelligence in business processes is expected to showcase significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the cognitive collaboration market in the forecast period.

The List of Companies

– Bluescape (Thought Stream LLC)

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– CognitiveScale

– Collaboration.Ai, Inc.

– Intec Systems

– Loop AI Group

– Microsoft Corporation

– Slack Technologies, Inc.

– Softweb Solutions Inc. (An Avnet Company)

– Zoom.ai Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cognitive collaboration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cognitive collaboration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cognitive collaboration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cognitive collaboration market in these regions.

