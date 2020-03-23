This Calcium Carbonate Market research report contains specific segments by type and by application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. Analysis of upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand is also carried out. Development trends and marketing channels of Chemical and Materials industry are analyzed in the report. This Calcium Carbonate Market business report presents the segments details figures, graphs, chart and tables which will offer an extensive overview of the market. The examination of advancement openings, regional analysis, and attentive study will prompt revenue estimation.

Global calcium carbonate market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.56% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global calcium carbonate market are Imerys, Omya AG, Minerals Technologies Inc, Huber Engineered Materials, Mississippi Lime Company., CARMEUSE, Sibelco, The Cary Company., calcinor.com / Calcinor, GLC Minerals, LLC, MARUO CALCIUM CO., LTD., Provençale SA, Cerne Calcium Company, ACCM, Graymont Limited, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Indocal, Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jay Minerals, Balaji Minerals And Chemicals, MEWAR MICRONS among others.

Segmentation: Global Calcium Carbonate Market

By Type

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

By End- Industry

Paper

Plastic

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Construction

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Agriculture

Rubber

Other

By Application

Raw Substance for Construction Material

Dietary Supplement

Additive for Thermoplastics

Filler and Pigment

Component of Adhesives

Desulfurization of Fuel Gas

Neutralizing Agent in Soil

Other Applications

By Geography(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Imerys announced the acquisition of Vimal Microns so they can enhance their calcium carbonate business in the Indian Market. Vimal consists of mica and talc which will help the company to expand their product offerings

In December 2017, Imerys announced the acquisition of Micron-Ita Indústria e Comércio de Minerais Ltda. The main aim of the acquisition is to solidify their position in the Brazil market by creating new portfolio for different applications. This new business will be part of the company’s Carbonates division

Market Drivers:

Affordable range of calcium carbonate act as a driver for this market growth

Growing demand from paper & plastic industries will also accelerate the growth of this market

Replacement of Kaolin by calcium carbonate in paper industry will also propel the market growth

Increasing construction activities will also drive the growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of calcium carbonate will restrain the market growth

Increasing awareness about the hazardous health effects of calcium carbonate will also restrict the growth of this market

Issues associated with mining industry is also one of the major concern which can impede the growth of this market.

