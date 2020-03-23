This global Paper Dyes Market report makes it easy to know the transportation, storage and supply requirements of its products. With the Paper Dyes Market analysis report, the strength and weakness of the competitors can be assessed. Also, the dimensions of the marketing problems can be identified. The report is very helpful for the firm in exploring new uses for its existing products and thereby, increasing the demand for its products. The document satisfies client’s needs, providing custom solutions that best fit for strategy development and implementation to extract tangible results.

The Global Paper Dyes Market is expected to reach USD 1,121.4 billion by 2025, from USD 895.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Paper Dyes Market.

Some of the major players operating in the global paper dyes market are – BASF SE, Archroma, Atul Ltd., Dystar, Kemira OYJ, Axyntis Group, Cromatos, Keystone Aniline, Organic Dyes and Pigments (ORCO), Synthesia, Standard Colors, Thermax, Vipul Organics, Alliance Organics, Bhanu Dyes, Burboya AS, Chromatech Incorporated, Krishna Industries, Kolor Jet Chemical Kevin India, Orion Colorchem Industries, Red Sun Dye Chem, Shreem Industries, Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Seta Color Center, Satyawati Chemicals, Victor Color Industries, Yogesh Dyestuff Products and many more.

The global paper dyes market is segmented based on form, type, application and geographical segments.

Based on form, the global paper dyes market is segmented into oxidation of liquid paper dyes, powder paper dyes and others.

On the basis of type, the global paper dyes market is classified into sulphur dyes, direct dyes, basic dyes, acid dyes and others.

On the basis of application, the global paper dyes market is classified into packaging & board, coated paper, writing & printing, tissues and others.

Based on geography, the global paper dyes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing demand from end-user

Volatility in raw material prices

Growing digitalization

Environmental regulations

Focus on environmentally sustainable dyes

