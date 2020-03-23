According to this study, over the next five years the Sous Vide Immersion Cooker market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sous Vide Immersion Cooker business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sous Vide Immersion Cooker market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Sous Vide Immersion Cooker value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Stainless Steel
White Polycarbonate
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial
Household
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Electrolux
Breville Group
Instant Brands
Wancle Corporation
Gourmia
Sansaire
Nomiku
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Sous Vide Immersion Cooker market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sous Vide Immersion Cooker with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sous Vide Immersion Cooker submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Segment by Type
2.2.1 Stainless Steel
2.2.2 White Polycarbonate
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Household
2.5 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker by Regions
4.1 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker by Regions
4.1.1 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sous Vide Immersion Cooker by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Sous Vide Immersion Cooker by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Distributors
10.3 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Customer
11 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Market Forecast
11.1 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Electrolux
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Product Offered
12.1.3 Electrolux Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Electrolux News
12.2 Breville Group
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Product Offered
12.2.3 Breville Group Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Breville Group News
12.3 Instant Brands
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Product Offered
12.3.3 Instant Brands Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Instant Brands News
12.4 Wancle Corporation
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Product Offered
12.4.3 Wancle Corporation Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Wancle Corporation News
12.5 Gourmia
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Product Offered
12.5.3 Gourmia Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Gourmia News
12.6 Sansaire
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Product Offered
12.6.3 Sansaire Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Sansaire News
12.7 Nomiku
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Product Offered
12.7.3 Nomiku Sous Vide Immersion Cooker Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Nomiku News
…
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
