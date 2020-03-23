According to this study, over the next five years the Portable Electric Kettle market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Portable Electric Kettle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable Electric Kettle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Portable Electric Kettle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

200 ML

200-500 ML

More Than 500 ML

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Housewife

White-collar Worker

Blue-collar Worker

Student

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GlenDimplex

German Pool

Sansui

Hisense

Royalstar

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Portable Electric Kettle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Portable Electric Kettle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Electric Kettle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Electric Kettle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Electric Kettle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Portable Electric Kettle Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Portable Electric Kettle Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Portable Electric Kettle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Portable Electric Kettle Segment by Type

2.2.1 200 ML

2.2.2 200-500 ML

2.2.3 More Than 500 ML

2.3 Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Portable Electric Kettle Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Portable Electric Kettle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Portable Electric Kettle Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Portable Electric Kettle Segment by Application

2.4.1 Housewife

2.4.2 White-collar Worker

2.4.3 Blue-collar Worker

2.4.4 Student

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Portable Electric Kettle Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Portable Electric Kettle Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Portable Electric Kettle Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Portable Electric Kettle by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Portable Electric Kettle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Portable Electric Kettle Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Portable Electric Kettle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Portable Electric Kettle Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Portable Electric Kettle Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Portable Electric Kettle Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Portable Electric Kettle Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Portable Electric Kettle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Portable Electric Kettle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Portable Electric Kettle Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Portable Electric Kettle by Regions

4.1 Portable Electric Kettle by Regions

4.1.1 Global Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Portable Electric Kettle Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Portable Electric Kettle Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Portable Electric Kettle Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Portable Electric Kettle Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Kettle Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Portable Electric Kettle Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Portable Electric Kettle Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable Electric Kettle by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Portable Electric Kettle Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Kettle by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Kettle Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Electric Kettle Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Portable Electric Kettle Distributors

10.3 Portable Electric Kettle Customer

11 Global Portable Electric Kettle Market Forecast

11.1 Global Portable Electric Kettle Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Portable Electric Kettle Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Portable Electric Kettle Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Portable Electric Kettle Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Portable Electric Kettle Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Portable Electric Kettle Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 GlenDimplex

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Portable Electric Kettle Product Offered

12.1.3 GlenDimplex Portable Electric Kettle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 GlenDimplex News

12.2 German Pool

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Portable Electric Kettle Product Offered

12.2.3 German Pool Portable Electric Kettle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 German Pool News

12.3 Sansui

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Portable Electric Kettle Product Offered

12.3.3 Sansui Portable Electric Kettle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Sansui News

12.4 Hisense

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Portable Electric Kettle Product Offered

12.4.3 Hisense Portable Electric Kettle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Hisense News

12.5 Royalstar

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Portable Electric Kettle Product Offered

12.5.3 Royalstar Portable Electric Kettle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Royalstar News

…

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

