The global NGS based RNA sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,414.59 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018-2027.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The region is expected to be the fastest growing due to the key factors such as increasing investments by the respective government, growing number of the next generation sequencing workshops and conferences and development done by the companies. In addition, the introduction of the next generation sequencing based RNA sequencing based products by the companies are growing.

The major players operating in the NGS- based RNA- seq market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Qaigen, F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Perkinelmer, Inc. and Eurofins Scientific among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched Agilent OnePGT, a genome- wide, next- generation sequencing (NGS) solution for preimplantation genetic testing (PGT).

Global NGS- based RNA- seq market, based on the product & services is segmented into sample preparation, sequencing services, sequencing platform & consumables and data analysis, storage & management. The sample preparation segment is further bifurcated into method and workflow step segments. In 2017, sequencing platform & consumables segment held the largest share, by product& services. Additionally, the data analysis segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global NGS- based RNA- seq market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, reduced cost of genome sequencing, advancements in sequencing technology and next generation sequencing for cancer. However, the risks related to genetic data and high cost of NGS instruments is act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, barcode scanning for long reads sequences likely to add novel opportunities for NGS- based RNA- seq market, in the coming years.

Strategic Insights

Product & service launch/update and partnerships, agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global NGS-based RNA sequencing industry. Few of the strategic developments made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: In January, Illumina, Inc. launched iSeq 100 Sequencing System that delivers exceptional data accuracy, at a low capital cost, making Illumina technology available to virtually any lab.

2018: In September, QIAGEN N.V. and NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc. entered into a partnership to commercialize two new fully integrated systems for automation of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.

2017: In May, QIAGEN N.V. and Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. entered into a partnership to accelerate local adaptations, development and commercialization of the GeneReader NGS System in the rapidly growing clinical and clinical research markets in China.

