The global cancer biomarkers market is expected to reach US$ 31,206.00 Mn in 2027 from US$ 12,175.69 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.

Driving factors such as growing cancer prevalence across the globe, new product launches and FDA approvals, and technological advancements are expected to boost the market over the years. However, unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the development opportunities in emerging countries are likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the cancer biomarkers market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Hologic Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, bioMérieux S.A., and Creative Diagnostics among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the cancer biomarkers market. For instance, in May 2019, Roche launched the VENTANA ROS1 (SP384) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody, an in vitro diagnostic ROS1 immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay. The launch has enabled the company to offer better innovative products in the market.

The emerging markets like the Asia Pacific are creating better opportunities for significant market players to expand their business. This is a prime reason for market growth in the forecast period. Most of the major players focus on emerging countries such as India, China, and others owing to a large number of cancer patients and growing medical tourism in developing countries. Most of the emerging countries are preferred place for medical tourism. As per the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 140,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in 2018. Furthermore, according to the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, in 2017, Over 1,050,000+ healthcare travelers, visited Malaysia for healthcare purposes. The low cost of surgeries, advanced technologies with less waiting time for procedures in the region is likely to boost the demand for cancer biomarkers.

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of cancer biomarkers. For instance, in June 2017, Illumina, Inc. announced an FDA-approved next-generation sequencing (NGS) kit, its Extended RAS Panel. This kit will be used on the Illumina MiSeqDx System and allows U.S. laboratories to help clinicians identify patients eligible for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer with Vectibix (panitumumab)

