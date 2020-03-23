Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing. NGS enables rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA samples. NGS is driving discovery and enabling the future of personalized medicine, genetic diseases, and clinical diagnostics. Key factors driving the growth of DNA next generation sequencing market are, increase in cancer prevalence, rise in funds and grants, focus of industry players and various meetings, conferences, workshops The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the DNA next generation sequencing market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, infusion pumps product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, service or product providers, distributors and others.

The global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025.

DNA next generation sequencing market is segmented as product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as, platforms, services and consumables. The segment of platform is further classified as, Hiseq series, Miseq series, solid, ion torrent, Pacbio RS ii and sequel systems, and other platforms. The services segment us further categorized as, sequencing services and data management & analysis Services. Also, the segment of consumables is segmented as, sample preparation consumables and other NGS consumables. Based on application, the market is segmented as, diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and other applications. The DNA next generation sequencing market based on end user is segmented as, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end users.

Some of the prominent players operating in DNA next generation sequencing market globe include, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, PerkinElmer, Inc., F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. and Macrogen Inc.

The company players are indulged into development of novel and innovative products to cater the demands of users in the DNA next generation sequencing market. For instance, in December, 2018, Illumina, Inc. launched new high-density genotyping array, the Infinium Global Diversity Array. This new array was developed through All of Us Research Program. The array allows the program to complete genotyping and sequencing for all 1 million or more people who participate in the program.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the DNA next generation sequencing market by product, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall DNA next generation sequencing market.

