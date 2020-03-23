“The global smart kitchen appliance market revenue accounted to US$ 12.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 40.5 Bn by 2027. “Whereas, by volume, the global smart kitchen appliance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the smart kitchen appliance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World regions. Europe leads the smart kitchen appliances market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The global smart kitchen appliance market is booming in the current business years, attributing to the demand for advanced and intelligent cooking appliances in geographies such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising number of high net worth individuals in these regions are fueling the growth of smart kitchen appliance market. Additionally, the smart kitchen appliance market is heavily captured by numerous well-established and globally renowned manufacturers as well as tier-2 companies and startups, which offer various types of smart kitchen appliances. This factor is also influencing the residential as well as commercial end users to procure smart kitchen appliances, thereby, catalyzing the growth of smart kitchen appliance market.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – Company Profiles AB Electrolux

BSH Home Appliances Group

Breville Group Limited

GE Appliances (A Haier Company)

LG Electronics Inc.

Philips

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung

Vita-Mix Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Rise in internet penetration is projected to accelerate sales opportunities for Smart Kitchen Appliances Manufacturers

Several developed countries in North America and Europe has witnessed the growth in adoption of smart kitchen appliances, which is majorly attributed to the significant rise in Internet of Things (IoT). The availability of better internet infrastructure in the regions mentioned above has enabled the end users to procure smart kitchen appliances, thereby, have boosted the growth of smart kitchen appliances market size. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region is also witnessing staggering growth in internet penetration owing to the advancements in internet infrastructure.

Inorganic strategies to escalate revenue for smart kitchen appliance manufacturers

The growth trajectory of the smart home industry is consistently rising, and the same is expected to surge exponentially in the years to come. The smart kitchen appliance market is also anticipated to grow in the coming years, with the increasing number of partnerships among the players operating in the ecosystem. The growing alliances would benefit the developers to innovate and design advanced technology appliances and would also facilitate in reducing the upfront cost of the appliance. This factor is foreseen to increase the procurement volume of smart kitchen appliances during the forecast period, thereby, helping the market to foster.

End User Insights

The smart kitchen appliance market revenue by end user is segmented into residential and commercial. The smart kitchen appliance market by residential segment led the market in 2018 with the maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Due to traditional heating kitchen appliances, the homeowners look ahead for technological advanced and aesthetic, smart kitchen appliances. In addition to adoption of smart kitchen appliances, homeowners with high net worth possess high usage of these connected and smart kitchen appliances to ease their regular activities of kitchen.

