“The North America endodontic devices market is expected to reach US$ 715.72 Mn in 2027 from US$ 498.53 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing prevalence of dental problems, tooth loss problems in geriatric population and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, limited reimbursement and high cost of dental services factor is likely to act as a restraining factor for the growth of market.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004837/

Company Profiles Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products Inc.

Septodont Holding

COLTENE Group

FKG Dentaire SA

Brasseler USA

MANI,INC.

Nikinc Dental.

The North American region is likely to experiencing the growth in the endodontic devices due to the increasing prevalence of dental problems. The prevalence of the dental and oral conditions are rising across the North American region. The conditions such as tooth loss, root canal, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties and others. Among all the dental problems tooth loss, root canal and cavities are the major dental problems faced by the people across the region. The major factors for the tooth loss are tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents and others.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004837/

According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay. Additionally according to the American Association of Endodontic it is stated that over 15 million root canals are performed every year, more than 41,000 root canal are performed every single day.

In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, acquisition and partnership. The organic development strategy has been implemented widely that have helped the growth of the companies and in turn have brought about various changes in the market.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.