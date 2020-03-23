“Digital transformation market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 166.07 Bn in 2017 to US$ 757.63 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 22.1% from the year 2020 to 2025.”

With the adoption of digital solutions, organizations are being able to reach maximum number of end-users. This is due to rising adoption of smart devices including, tablets and smartphones globally, as well as increasing penetration of internet services. Over the past few years, there has been a significant growth in the number of smartphone and internet users, in the developing and emerging countries. This is attributed to the constantly decreasing prices of internet and smart devices as well as rising affordability of people in these countries.

Companies Mentioned • IBM Corporation • Accenture • SAP SE • Microsoft Corporation • Oracle Corporation • Capgemini • Adobe Systems • Google, Inc. • Dell, Inc. • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Digital solutions has created a potential for companies to reach a huge mass of audience worldwide. For instance, Uber and Lyft, on-demand transportation companies, utilized digital platform and earned a huge success. These companies can be considered as a key illustration of how implementation of strategy and innovation, empowered by technology, can suddenly impact the development of the whole industry. Furthermore, in the fastest growing e-commerce market, more and more SMEs are now using online platform for providing their offerings to the customers. This has enabled them to extend their market reach, enhance external communication, augment sales, improve speed of processing, improve company image, as well as increase employee productivity.

Currently, US is dominating the global digital transformation market in terms of installation which in turn boost the demand for digital Transformation. This is due to the reason that the region is highly advanced in terms of technology as well as economy. Also, the region is one of the early adopters of new technology in any market. Therefore, the digital transformation solution has already been adopted by most of the industry verticals in the region and is still increasing with the increase in the number of companies in the region in different verticals.

NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

-North America Digital Transformation Market By Component

– Solution

– Service

-North America Digital Transformation Market By Type

– Cloud

– On-Premise

-North America Digital Transformation Market By End-User

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Education

– Retail

– IT & Telecom

– Logistics & Transportation

– Manufacturing

– Others

-North America Digital Transformation Market By Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

