Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Light Field Market Report 2020″The Light Field market is supposed to show a considerable growth during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market have been offered in this report. Their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. The scope of this Light Field market report can be expanded from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players. The emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are also identified and analyzed in this report.

The Global Light Field Market is expected to reach USD 2201.6 Million by 2025, from USD 755.6 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Light field is that type of photons which can move in all direction throughout all points in a given area. It can also help in identifying the position of point in image through five dimensions (5D). Light field is utilized in different type of parts namely camera, 3D sensing, autonomous vehicles, telescope and others. There are various application of light field in industry such as designing, healthcare, engineering and others. Some of the major players operating global Light Field market are Lytro (US), Avegant Corp. (US), FoVI 3D (US), Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), and OTOY Inc (US). ,Light Field Lab (US), Holografika (Hungary) Lumii Inc. (US), Raytrix GmbH (Germany), Leia (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Toshiba (Japan), and Ricoh Innovations (US)., R7 PARTNERS (U.S.)among others.

Competitive Analysis of the Light Field Industry

The global light field market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of light field unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Light Field Industry

Growing demand for light field technology for producing visual effects in movies

Just-in-time marketing

Increased usage of 4D and 5D technologies

Increased demand of artificial technologies

Rising need for prototyping and growing demand of medical imaging

Lack of infrastructure support to implement light field imaging

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Technology (Imaging Solution, Display),

By Vertical (Healthcare & Medical, Defence & Security, Media & Entertainment, Architecture & Engineering, Industrial),

Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Light Field Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Light Field Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Light Field Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

