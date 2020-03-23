This Pet Wearable market report also endows with an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. The last section covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data included in this report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global pet wearable market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.30 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the availability of IoT devices and systems. Pet wearables are electronic wearable devices that help humans keep a real-time record of their pets, livestock and companion animals with the help of wireless communication systems. These devices help humans in monitoring the health, keep a track of their location, help in unique identification of their pets, as well as help in continuous monitoring of their behaviour and their movement activities.

An overview of Market Segmentation

By Product

Smart Collar

Smart Camera

Smart Harness & Vest

Tags

Monitors

Trackers

Translators

By Technology

RFID

GPS

Sensors

Others

By Animal Type

Companion

Livestock

By Application

Identification & Tracking

Behaviour Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

By End-Use

Commercial

Household

Key Regions included in this report are:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape and Pet Wearable Market Share Analysis

Global pet wearable market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pet wearable market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing advancements in technologies associated with the development and activities associated with these devices is also expected to foster growth of the market

Rapid growth in demand for better services related to healthcare of pets is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing adoption of GPS-enabled devices and components; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increased consumption for heat detection, identification and tagging solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

