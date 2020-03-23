Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Insect Repellent Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Insect Repellent Forecast till 2025*. According to AMA, the Global Insect Repellent market is expected to see growth rate of 7.9%. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are SC Johnsonn & Son , Inc. (United States), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (United Kingdom), 3M (United States), Spectrum Brands, Inc. (United States), Godrej Group (India), Avon, Inc. (United Kingdom), The Coleman Company Inc. (United States), Tender Corporation (United States), Cheerwin Group (China), Sawyer Products Inc. (United States), BASF SE (Germany), Dupont (United States) and Ego Pharmaceuticals (Australia).

Increasing incidences of arthropod borne diseases across the world is a major factor leading towards the growth of Global Insect repellent market. An insect repellent (Bug Spray) is a substance which is applied to the skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Insect repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-borne) diseases like Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) there were 219 million malaria cases reported in 2018 & 4,3500 deaths in 2017. Moreover, Growing healthcare awareness programs to create consciousness among consumers is stimulating the demand for bug resistance products. Severe efforts are being taken to prevent epidemics are likely to play a key role in the increasing adoption for these repellents in the upcoming years. However, Factors like Easy product availability along with the competitive pricing and discount offers will enhance the product demand.

Market Drivers

Increase in health consciousness among people globally

Growing awareness regarding the safety against insects

Rising incidence of mosquito borne disease

Government initiatives to control insects and affordable cost of insect repellants.

Market Trend

Increasing demand for plant-based repellents

Impact of the increase in global warming would directly impact the growth of the mosquito population which would lead to an increase in the penetration of products designed to repel them.

Restraints

Presence of synthetic chemicals which can cause adverse effects on human health after usage may hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Increasing demand for plant-based repellent

Rising penetration in the untapped rural market is anticipated to create opportunities for the market players.

Challenges

Stringent government legislation such as Environment Protection Agency and FDA, concerning the consumer’s safety and guidelines for the production of direct human contact insect repellent products are expected to act as a challenge for market growth

In August 2018, The American Chemical society launched Klimavicz , a new class of mosquito repellents based on naturally occurring compounds that are effective in repelling mosquitoes with potentially fewer environmental side effects than existing repellents. Next-generation spatial repellents are variations of natural products that are longer-lasting and have greater repellency.

The Global Insect Repellent Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Oil & Creams, Apparel, Stickers & patches, Aerosols & Sprays), Application (Household, Agricultural, Chemical, Other), Organic Ingredients (Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella Oil), Synthetic Ingredients (DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Permethrin), Distribution channel (Online Sale, Offline Sale)

To comprehend Global Insect Repellent market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Insect Repellent market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Insect Repellent Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Insect Repellent market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Insect Repellent Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Insect Repellent

Chapter 4: Presenting the Insect Repellent Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Insect Repellent market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Insect Repellent Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

