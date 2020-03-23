The New Report “Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication is wireless communication technology that uses light to transmit data and position between devices. This technology facilitates internet facilities in a closed, controlled environment such as airplanes, shopping complexes, hospitals, offices, and vehicles, among others. It is widely utilized to offer communication between electronic devices with the support of visible light, particularly the LED bulbs. This evolving technology has various advantages over currently prevalent Wi-Fi technology such as 10,000 times wider bandwidth and 100 times faster speed, which facilitates the user to transfer a large amount of data in a very less time period. Several advantages are largely uplifting the Li-Fi market in numerous applications such as location-based services in the retail sector, automated vehicular communications, and inflight communications, among others.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market are the need for enhanced data security, wider bandwidth, faster transmission rate, and rise in adoption rate in industries such as aerospace & defense and retail. In addition, increasing spectrum crisis owing to increased data usage has also influenced several network providers to switch towards high efficiency and strong internet services which in turn is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market growth in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. FireFly Wireless Networks, LLC, 2. General Electric Company, 3. LumEfficient, 4. LVX SYSTEM, 5. Oledcomm, 6. Panasonic Corporation, 7. pureLiFi Ltd, 8. Renesas Electronics Corporation, 9. Signify Holding, 10. VLNComm

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global LIGHT FIDELITY VISIBLE LIGHT COMMUNICATION are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LIGHT FIDELITY VISIBLE LIGHT COMMUNICATION Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market is segmented on the basis of component and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as LED, photodetectors, and microcontrollers. Based on industry vertical, the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market is divided into retail, electronics, defense and security, automotive and transportation, aerospace and aviation, healthcare, others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

