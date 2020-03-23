Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Smart Grid Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Smart Grid Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Smart Grid Analytics. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Accenture Plc. (Ireland), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), EMC Corporation (United States), Opower, Inc. (United States), Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (United States), Capgemini SA. (France) and Itron (United States)

Rapidly escalating demand for electricity will help to boost global smart grid analytics market in the forecasted period. Smart grid analytics are solutions used to observe the data generated from the smart grid networks. It is also known as Big Data analytics solutions utilized for utilities and energy. The main purpose behind the consumption of smart grid analytics solutions for utilities and energy sector is to allow the utility providers to enrich their efficiency and decrease the losses that occur while the generation and distribution of electricity.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Power Supplemented by Higher Transmission and Distribution Losses

Developing Investment in the Smart Grid Systems

Market Trend

Rapidly Growing Penetration of IOT and Big Data in Smart Grid Analytics

Rising Usage of Smart Meters Worldwide

Restraints

High Initial Cost Associated with Smart Grid Systems

Lack of Enthusiasm in Utility Providers to Modify the Existing Infrastructure

Opportunities

Huge Demand due to Integration of Smart City Concept

Upsurging Demand for Smart Grid Analytics in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Lack of Awareness and Interoperability

The Global Smart Grid Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), End User Verticals (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Public Sector), Service (Professional Services, Support & Maintenance Services), Component (Service, Solutions), Solution (Demand Response Analytics, AMI Analytics, Analytics for Grid Optimization, Asset Analytics, Load Forecasting, Energy Data Forecasting, Visualization Tools, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Grid Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Smart Grid Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Smart Grid Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Smart Grid Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Smart Grid Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Smart Grid Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Smart Grid Analytics Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



