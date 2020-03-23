Increasing adoption of digital simulation technology such as web-based simulation and cloud-based simulation for e-Learning, online computer games, and medical education is significantly boosting the demand for simulators. Furthermore, the simulator market is anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period, owing to several factors such as use of simulation technology for advanced endovascular training, disaster management, and financial fraud detection, and increasing implementation of advanced 3D simulation technology for eRobotics.

The global simulator market is projected to increase in market value from US$ 5.6 Bn in 2019 to US$ 21.4 Bn by 2029, progressing at an impressive CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31052

Key Takeaways of Simulator Market Study

Demand from aerospace and defense industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to growing security concerns, need to train the workforce, testing and conducting evaluations, and analyzing the effectiveness of war activities.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the global simulator market. This is attributed to the use of simulators for predicting the performance of an existing or planned system, and to compare alternative solutions for a particular production problem in the manufacturing and automotive industry.

According to PMR, the platform segment is projected to generate an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 10.7 Bn during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

“Simulator solution providers can gain significant profits by focusing on digital twin technology and multi-agent simulation technology to enhance productivity and facility efficiency, especially for applications in the manufacturing and automotive industry,” says a PMR analyst.

Need To Personalize Your Report.? Request Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/31052

Participant Insights of Simulator Market

The report provides valuable insights at the company level, focusing on product innovation in the simulator market, along with business and marketing strategies of emerging market players. Some market players featured in the report are CAE, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Elbit Systems Ltd., ELITE Simulation Solutions, Emerson Electric Co., and Hexagon AB.

The global simulator market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players. Tier-I participants in the simulator market are estimated to hold around 40%-45% market share. These key major players are actively innovating their simulation products via enhancements and upgrades to cater to new customer demands and strengthen their market presence.

CAE launched A350 CAE 7000XR series full flight simulators to meet pilot training requirements in Latin America, and to increase its market presence and customer base.

Future Outlook of Simulator Market

Simulator providers serve a large set of customers in the process industry, utility industry, and others. These providers deploying advanced simulation technologies to improve process productivity enhance performance. Hence, key players in the simulator market are expected to invest and partner with manufacturing companies in this market to reach new growth avenues during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing collaboration of gaming simulator vendors with entertainment technology providers for offering advance features with 3D simulation and real-life experience of gameplay are also projected to offer substantial growth opportunities for players in the global simulator market.

To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31052

More Valuable Insights on Simulator Market Report

A new market research report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) on the global simulator market includes global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2029. The report provides valuable analysis of the global simulator market through four different categories – solution (platform (discrete event simulation, system dynamics, agent-based simulation, risk analysis, 3-D model), and services), deployment (cloud, and on-premise), and industry (healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, electronics & electronics, oil & gas, manufacturing, and others), across seven major regions.