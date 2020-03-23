Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

The Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market is expected to reach USD 6322.50 kilotons by 2025, from USD 4214.20 kilotons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

The key players operating in the global 2-ethylhexanol (2-EH) market are –

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

DowDuPont

Elekeiroz

The other players in the market are China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), West Shandong Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co. Ltd, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd, Formosa Plastic Group, OXEA GmbH, Grupa Azoty, SABIC, LG Chem., INEOS, and many more.

This report studies Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market, By Application (Plasticizers, 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate, Others) By End User (Construction/Remodelling, Automotive Production, Original Equipment, Other) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

It is an organic compound which is colourless in nature. It is used as a raw material in manufacturing of plasticizers and chemical products. Furthermore, it is used in industries like construction, automotive and others. 2-ethylhexanol is in high demand from the plasticizer manufacturing industries. Various key players are making strategies to enhance the growth of the market such as acquisitions, partnership, expansion which are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, Oxea has aimed to produce is 60,000 metric ton of dioctyl terephthalate annually, which is a general purpose non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer in Europe by 2019. Oxea has also entered into partnership with Oxxynova, a manufacturer of dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). In 2017 INEOS compant, acquired Arkema’s Oxo Alcohol business, which included the acquisition of Arkema’s stake in Oxochimie, producing oxo alcohols (butanol and 2-ethyl hexanol).

Market Drivers:

Raising demand in Asia-Pacific

Growth In 2-Ethylhexanol Acrylate industry

Development of LP Oxo Technology

Market Restraint:

Decrease in the Trends of Dioctyl Phthalate

Highly Toxic Nature

