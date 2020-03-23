Sameer Joshi

Orthopedic device are the equipment used for preventing and treating deformities and injuries of the musculoskeletal system in a human body. Some of the common orthopedic devices used are, splints, bandages, prostheses, and special apparatus. With an increase in the number of orthopedic disorders, the market of orthopedic devices has witnessed a significant growth in recent years.

Rising geriatric population susceptible to orthopedic disorders such as, osteoporosis along with increase in the orthopedic procedures is anticipated to drive the orthopedic devices market during the forecast period. The reimbursements offered by government bodies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Orthopedic Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the orthopedic devices market is segmented as, joint reconstruction, spinal devices, trauma fixation, orthopedic prosthetics, arthroscopy devices, orthopedic braces and supports, orthopedic accessories, and other products. The segment of joint reconstruction is further segmented as, hip replacement, knee replacement, elbow & shoulder replacement, and other joint reconstructions. Based on application, the orthopedic devices market is segmented as, spine orthopedics, knee orthopedics, hip orthopedics, craniomaxillofacial orthopedics, dental orthopedics, and sports injuries, extremities and trauma (set) orthopedics. The market is classified based on end user as, hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global orthopedic devices market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The orthopedic devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the orthopedic devices market in the coming years, owing to high prevalence of orthopedic disorders in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as, high incidence of hip fractures as well as knee replacements, along with reimbursements for orthopedic devices.

The report analyzes factors affecting orthopedic devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Orthopedic Devices market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key orthopedic devices manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the orthopedic devices market include, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V, and Integra LifeSciences among others.

