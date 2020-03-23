Sameer Joshi

The Venous stents market is driven by the driving factor such as rising prevalence of venous diseases, technology advancement in stents technology and rising global geriatric population. The trend of development of advanced venous stents are likely to propel the growth of the market. However, the factors such as stringent regulations for approval and high cost of surgical procedures are likely to restraint the market in the forecast period.

The Venous stents market as per the technology the segment is segmented as wallstent technology, iliac vein stent technology. The market of iliac vein stent technology segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing to venous stents market is of 73.9% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The development for the venous stents are done such that they are dedicated for the treatment of iliac venous obstruction are flexible, possess good radial force, MRI compatible, and are inexpensive. These technological advancements are enhancing accuracy, enabling additional capabilities to improve the workflow, and aiding in error reduction. Similarly, the wallstent technology segment contributed 26.1% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming forecast period.

The Application segment of the venous stents market includes legs, chest, abdomen and arm. The application segment for the venous stents market was valued at US$ 36.82 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 63.39 Mn by 2025. The legs segments is likely to dominate the market in the coming future owing to the increasing incidences of the Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), growing geriatric population and increasing technological advancements to treat DVT are likely to enhance venous stents market. The chest segments are the fastest growing segment in the application and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period owing to rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, rising incidences of chronic lung diseases, increasing prevalence of congenital diseases and growing obesity within the population are likely to propel the growth of the venous stents market.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report venous stents market are, World Health Organization, Center of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Venous Association of India (VAI), European Commission, Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology, NHS England, Allied Academies, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and more.

