Person-to-person payments (P2P) is the online technology that allows customers to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual’s account via the Internet. It is based on the successful Paypal approach where customers establish secure connection of accounts with a trusted third-party vendor, designating their bank account or credit card information for transferring and accepting funds. An alternative approach is where customers use an online interface or mobile application to assign the amount of funds to be transferred.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/839332

Person-to-person Payment Industry 2020 Global Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends and industry analysis. All key market updates, as well as technological updates, will be enlisted in this report.

The Global Person-to-person Payment Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Person-to-person Payment industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Person-to-person Payment Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 120 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The research study is a brilliant account of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global Person-to-person Payment market. This will help market players to make appropriate changes in their approach toward attaining growth and sustaining their position in the industry. This market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. Each segment is evaluated in great detail so that players can focus on high-growth areas of the global Person-to-person Payment market and increase their sales growth. Even the competitive landscape is shed light upon for players to build powerful strategies and give a tough competition to other participants in the global Person-to-person Payment market.

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Person-to-person Payment market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria. For each of these regions, this report on the global Person-to-person Payment market provides revenue comparison on the basis of mode of payment, end-use industry, and devices.

Inquire More or Share Questions If Any before the Purchase on This Report @

https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/839332

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

• PayPal

• Tencent

• Square, Inc.

• Circle Internet Financial Limited

• clearXchange.

• Ant Financial

• SnapCash

• Dwolla, Inc.

• TransferWise Ltd.

• CurrencyFair LTD

• One97 Communications Ltd.

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Person-to-person Payment Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Remote Payments

• Proximity Payments

Market segment by Application, split into

• Retail

• Travels and Hospitality

• Transportation and Logistics

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Order a Copy of Global Person-to-person Payment Market Report 2020 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/839332

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2026)

1.4.2 Remote Payments

1.4.3 Proximity Payments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Share by Application (2014-2026)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Travels and Hospitality

1.5.4 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.5 Energy and Utilities

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Person-to-person Payment Market Size

2.2 Person-to-person Payment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Regions (2014-2026)

2.2.2 Person-to-person Payment Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Person-to-person Payment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.2 Global Person-to-person Payment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.3 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Person-to-person Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Person-to-person Payment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Person-to-person Payment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Application (2014-2020)

5 United States

5.1 United States Person-to-person Payment Market Size (2014-2020)

5.2 Person-to-person Payment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Person-to-person Payment Market Size by Application

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 PayPal

12.1.1 PayPal Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Person-to-person Payment Introduction

12.1.4 PayPal Revenue in Person-to-person Payment Business (2014-2020)

12.1.5 PayPal Recent Development

12.2 Tencent

12.2.1 Tencent Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Person-to-person Payment Introduction

12.2.4 Tencent Revenue in Person-to-person Payment Business (2014-2020)

12.2.5 Tencent Recent Development

12.3 Square, Inc.

12.3.1 Square, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Person-to-person Payment Introduction

12.3.4 Square, Inc. Revenue in Person-to-person Payment Business (2014-2020)

12.3.5 Square, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Circle Internet Financial Limited

12.4.1 Circle Internet Financial Limited Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Person-to-person Payment Introduction

12.4.4 Circle Internet Financial Limited Revenue in Person-to-person Payment Business (2014-2020)

12.4.5 Circle Internet Financial Limited Recent Development

12.5 clearXchange.

12.5.1 clearXchange. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Person-to-person Payment Introduction

12.5.4 clearXchange. Revenue in Person-to-person Payment Business (2014-2020)

12.5.5 clearXchange. Recent Development

12.6 Ant Financial

12.6.1 Ant Financial Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Person-to-person Payment Introduction

12.6.4 Ant Financial Revenue in Person-to-person Payment Business (2014-2020)

12.6.5 Ant Financial Recent Development

12.7 SnapCash

12.7.1 SnapCash Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Person-to-person Payment Introduction

12.7.4 SnapCash Revenue in Person-to-person Payment Business (2014-2020)

12.7.5 SnapCash Recent Development

12.8 Dwolla, Inc.

Continued…

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/