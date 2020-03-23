Technological proliferation, as well as increasing prominence for automated driving technology in the automobile industry, could lead to a rapid growth of the market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by a computerized process to driving, by integrating programmed software and central processors in trucks. The rise in these vehicles are programmed to control features such as collision avoidance, lane assist, adaptive cruise control along with automated steering and parking is projected to drive the demand for these products over the forecast period.

Heavy investments into R&D activities before actual implementation may hamper the market. Whereas rising demand for automation of transportation services is fueling the demand in the market.

The Industrial Robot Trucks accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. Robotically operated trucks are expected to gain traction in the market owing to presence of several opportunities in transport and construction industry segments is a driving factor for Electric Machine.

Some of the key players operating in this market include BMW AG, Ford, Fuji, General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Nissan Motor Company Ltd., Porsche AG, Tesla Motors Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group and Others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Component Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

