A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Information Security Consulting Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Some of the major players operating global Information Security Consulting market are Ernst & Young Global Limited, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Atos SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International Cooperative, PwC, BAE Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Wipro Limited, SearchInform LTD, Dell Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Optiv Security Inc., HEX64, Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., Sophos Ltd., F-Secure, Webroot Inc. and others.

Global information security consulting market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.90% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging cyber-attacks and rising concern of information security for enterprises.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Information Security Consulting Industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing complexities of IT infrastructure is driving this market

Digitalization and advancement in technology is helping the market to grow

Emerging trends such as mobile work-force and bring your own devices is supporting the growth of the market

Increasing demand for information security consulting services is also a factor for market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost for consulting is hindering the market growth

Advanced cyber-attack techniques restricts the growth of the market

Budget constraints restraints the growth of the market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Database Security

Endpoint Security

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Government and Public Utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Information Security Consulting Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2020

Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Information Security Consulting Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Information Security Consulting Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

