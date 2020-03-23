Global IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). With growing complexity, developers spend approximately 25% of their time investigating the main reason for application issues that are related to hybrid IT infrastructures. Implementation of ITOA platforms offers the facility to connect, distribute, ingest, normalize, contextualize and govern large IT operations data across cloud and data centres.

– IT operational intelligence solution leverage machine data to help identify insights hidden in system silos to resolve the root cause of failures faster and improve operational performance through predictive analytics.

– There has been a rapid rise in the demand for ITOA tools that identify security gaps in network infrastructure as well as web & mobile applications and help reduce risks. Organizations are deploying high-end ITOA solutions to analyze the huge chunks of IT operational data to extract valuable insights with the shift of technologies from on-premises to cloud and the demand for the sustenance of market positions.

– The ITOA industry is leveraging on the emergence of PaaS DevOps. PaaS as a delivery model for IT helpdesks and infrastructure monitoring has typically helped in the incorporating log management, website monitoring, server monitoring and cloud management across complex, high-scale, and hybrid environment.

Scope of the Global IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market Report

IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) is an approach to IT operations data that allows professionals to understand and make decisions about their IT ecosystem. ITOA tools respond to the needs of IT pros responsible for complex applications, driven by advancements in machine learning and big-data technologies. These are deployed via sophisticated data-collection tools having a centralized data repository that uses advanced analytics applications to help turn data into insights. ITOA Solutions and services offered by leading vendors are considered under the scope of our study.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of ITOA Across Cloud-Based Platform

– With the growth of IIoT across Industry 4.0 platform, ITOA is gaining traction within hybrid IT operations environment. The usage of AI technology is also extending its application across the areas of manufacturing and design segment.

– As more and more chip-makers are shifting their operations to the cloud, they are integrating ITOA in managing their datacenter tasks, which is aimed at mapping out and identifying IT network issues.

– Moreover, ITOA is finding applications across the manufacturing services, that are being used increasingly to consolidate operations and integrate diverse manufacturing and service functions, due to which cloud-based data centres are finding a larger role in automating routine manufacturing functions and analyzing data in order to improve operations and support services.

– As of now, the trends of hybrid cloud is emerging as a favourable method for cloud adoption, as it offers a variety of infrastructure depending on application requirements for integration and security.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

– The APAC region comprises of growing economies such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, where the ITOA market is expected to register high growth due to the tremendous increase in the generation of IT data in various organizations.

– The increasing number of data centers and the growing demand for advanced IT infrastructures are also fueling the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of cloud computing across the region provides opportunities for vendors to provide ITOA solutions.

– It has been estimated that the amount of data generated as well as collected by various organizations across the region is increasing tremendously on a daily basis. The primary reason for such growth of data in this region is the increasing use of mobiles and social media, BYOD in organizations, and the adoption of IoT, among others, thereby fueling the demand for the IToA market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The ITOA market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement in the analytics across the managed services, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– April 2019 – Splunk Inc. announced the general availability of Splunk Connected Experiences and Splunk Business Flow, new products that bring Splunk customers even closer to their data. Splunk Connected Experiences deliver insights on-the-go through augmented reality (AR), mobile devices such as the iPhone, and mobile applications that provide users with the ability to access their data anywhere and at any time.

– June 2018 – Evolven Software Inc. announced that New York Community Bank (NYCB) uses Evolven to know ”WhatChanged?”. This enables a proactive approach to IT operations, IT service management and release management. With Evolven, NYCB believes it can provide the best possible service to its customers.

