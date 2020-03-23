Using Logistic Software provides the organization: Integrative application – information sharing between the modules and multiple users support, Consistent information flow between Planning, Routing, Loading and Execution with convenient working procedure and high efficiency, Increase existing resources utilization – distribute more and drive less, Strategic planning and enhancing the tactic activity – control the routing by reducing overlapping and creating profitable zones and distribution routes, Correct planning leads to a profitable distribution, Controlling the business activity by a good planning – achieving better overall results while saving time, money and resources.

According to this study, over the next five years the Logistic Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Logistic Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

The global Logistic Software market also covers a detailed analysis of the top players in the market along with their company profiles and market shares in each region as well as globally. Some of the players covered in the global Logistic Software market report are:

Advantech Corporation

Digilogistics

UTI Worldwide Inc

Hexaware Technologies

IBM Corporation

JDA Software

Oracle

Samsung Electronics Co

SAP AG

Tech Mahindra

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by product type:

Warehouse management

Labor management

Data management

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

Some TOC Points:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Logistic Software by Players

4 Logistic Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Logistic Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Advantech Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Logistic Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Advantech Corporation Logistic Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Advantech Corporation News

11.2 Digilogistics

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Logistic Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Digilogistics Logistic Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Digilogistics News

11.3 UTI Worldwide Inc

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Logistic Software Product Offered

11.3.3 UTI Worldwide Inc Logistic Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 UTI Worldwide Inc News

….Continued

