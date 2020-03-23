The Healthcare BPO Services usually include medical coding services, medical billing & collection, medical billing services, charge entry services, medical records indexing, medical data entry services, payment posting, medical claims processing services, revenue cycle management services and medical accounts receivable.

According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accenture plc

Accretive Health, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Genpact Ltd.

Infosys BPO Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Quintiles, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Xerox Corp.

This study considers the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Medical Billing

Medical Coding

Other Provider Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Non-Clinical Services

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Players

4 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Accenture plc

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.1.3 Accenture plc Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Accenture plc News

11.2 Accretive Health, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.2.3 Accretive Health, Inc. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Accretive Health, Inc. News

11.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.3.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. News

11.4 Genpact Ltd.

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Offered

11.4.3 Genpact Ltd. Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Genpact Ltd. News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

