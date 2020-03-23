According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Media Gateways market will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2370 million by 2024, from US$ 2110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Media Gateways business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2632956

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Enterprise Media Gateways market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Enterprise Media Gateways in 2016.

In the industry, Huawei profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Avaya ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.92%, 18.63% and 16.55% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Enterprise Media Gateways, including Small enterprise, Medium enterprise and large enterprise. And Medium enterprise is the main type for Enterprise Media Gateways, and the Medium enterprise reached a sales value of approximately 922.84 M USD in 2016, with 44.75% of global sales volume.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Media Gateways market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Avaya

Ribbon Communications

Matrix Comsec

Grandstream Networks

AudioCodes Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Dialogic Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

ADTRAN

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Enterprise Media Gateways value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-enterprise-media-gateways-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Media Gateways market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Media Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Media Gateways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Media Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Media Gateways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Enterprise Media Gateways by Players

4 Enterprise Media Gateways by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. News

11.2 Cisco Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.2.3 Cisco Systems Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cisco Systems News

11.3 Avaya

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered

11.3.3 Avaya Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Avaya News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2632956

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]