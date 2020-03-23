According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud GIS market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1440 million by 2024, from US$ 660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud GIS business, shared in Chapter 3.

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

The implementation of cloud computing technology has been a major milestone in the GIS industry. The advantages associated with the adoption of cloud GIS, such as optimized operations in real time, are encouraging organizations to shift to this technology. Cloud GIS use a virtualized platform, which is beneficial for a scalable, elastic environment.

The rise of Cloud Computing is making notable change in various areas of information technology. GIS technology users are one of the first customers to explore the cloud-based applications and its benefits. Users take the advantage of sharing spatial data and applications using the cloud. Therefore massive spatial data storages fit into cloud instead of transferring the data via the network.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud GIS market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ESRI

Google Maps (Google)

Bing Maps (Microsoft)

SuperMap

Zondy Crber

GeoStar

Hexagon Geospatial

CARTO

GIS Cloud

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Cloud GIS value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

SaaS

PaaS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government

Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud GIS market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud GIS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud GIS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud GIS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud GIS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud GIS by Players

4 Cloud GIS by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud GIS Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ESRI

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered

11.1.3 ESRI Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ESRI News

11.2 Google Maps (Google)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered

11.2.3 Google Maps (Google) Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Google Maps (Google) News

11.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered

11.3.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bing Maps (Microsoft) News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

