Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market – Analysis to 2027

Automotive UBI market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1.71 Bn in 2018 to US$ 13.57 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 25.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The research report provides a big picture on "Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market" 2027, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

This research provides ideas targeting the interests, needs and needs of the target audience. The Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) industry is becoming more and more dynamic and innovative, with a growing number of individual players registering the industry.

Companies Mentioned:-

Allianz SE

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

AXA SA

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

Octo Telematics S.p.A

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

TomTom Telematics BV

Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Vodafone Automotive S.P.A.

The black box segment is one of the leading technology with the second highest market share in the Asia Pacific automotive UBI market. Moreover, the black box segment is anticipated to boost its dominance in the forecast period with the highest market share. A black box is a small device that is installed in the customer’s car to measure vehicle location, speed, driving frequency, distance traveled, and time of the day or night during the travel time. Further, other driving behaviors can also be measured, which includes monitoring braking and cornering. This helps in building a comprehensive profile of the driver. The data gathered on driving behaviors provides information on how safe the driving pattern is. This information is then converted into a score that is used by the car insurance provider for creating a customized premium for the driver. Also, an insurance provider can reward a driver securing a high score with a lower premium rate. However, issues related to data privacy is a major concern among customers’. Sharing personally identifiable information of customers’ gathered from black boxes with third parties such as law enforcement agencies or banks may result in the invasion of privacy. This may hinder the automotive UBI market growth to a certain extent.

The market payers from Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) in the global market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate over the forecast period.

Key factors driving the “ Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) ” market.

” market. Important market trends breaking the growth of the “Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI)” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI)” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Market size and growth rate over the forecast period.

Major market trends are driving the growth of the “Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI)” market.

Opportunities and threats facing existing suppliers in the global “Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI)” market.

Trend factors affecting the market in the region.

PEST analysis in five major regional markets.

Why to Buy this Report?

This report provides a thorough analysis of the Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market through detailed research on a variety of topics to help players build strong growth strategies and strong presence in the industry.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market based on products and applications. This report evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, namely drivers, margins, opportunities and future trends, and provides a thorough PEST analysis for all five regions.

