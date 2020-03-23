Bone Glue Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2025 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 53.7% in the forecast period of 2025 to 2030 and expected to reach USD 323,475.12 thousands by 2030 USD 37,653.15 thousands in 2025. Increasing competitive advantages of bone glue and strong research and development in bone glue are the factors for the market growth.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-bone-glue-market

The major player covered in the report is Launchpad Medical, Bone glue market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately.

Many research activities are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global bone glue market.

For instance,

In September 2019, LaunchPad Medical has acknowledged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization to start patient pilot clinical study with 20 patients to inspect the effectiveness and safety Tetranite. The FDA approval will help the company to introduce Tetranite in the market.

By considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin, the global Bone Glue Market business document offers a thorough overview of product specification, technology, product type and production. This Bone Glue Market business document also provides insights about market share analysis and key trend analysis. What is more, this Bone Glue Market analysis report contains CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2025-2030 for the market. The market drivers and restraints have also been described using SWOT analysis. Bone Glue Market analysis report is sure to assist businesses for the long lasting accomplishments in terms of better decision making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and profitable business

Synopsis of Bone Glue Market 2025-2030: Bone glue is injectable synthetic and wet-field bioresorbable biomaterial. Bone glue is characterised as a functional and strong bone adhesive, cable of creating load-bearing bond to wet metals and bone tissues. The bone adhesive materials is mechanically and chemically constant in a neutral pH aqueous environment and is resorbed and degraded in vivo without any bond loss to bone occasioning in continuous bone deposition to exposed surfaces. Bone glue can be used in vertebroplasty, arthroplasty, orthopedics, sports injuries, neurosurgical, maxillofacial surgery, trauma and others.

Bone glue is an exclusive design of tetracalcium phosphate, a ceramic which is extensively used in bone products accessibility in the market, and phosphoserine which is an upgraded amino acid which is frequently found in the human body. Bone glue cures into a biomimetic arrangement and is mechanically stable with immediate loadbearing strength when mixed with an aqueous medium. This fully resorbable and synthetic biomaterial could be injected into bone defects and voids with minimally invasive procedures, as well as provides robust fixation in bone-to-bone and bone-to-metal adhesion. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis is augmenting the market growth.

Increased number of bone glue medication as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth. Prevalence of osteoporosis is increasing in developed as well as in developing countries For instance,

According to the international osteoporosis foundation, globally 1 man out of 5 men and 1 woman out of 3 women over the age of fifty are at risk of osteoporotic fractures. As per the report, osteoporotic fracture case record in every 3 seconds. By the year 2050, it is expected that approximately 50% of all osteoporotic hip fractures will occur in Asia. Increasing research activities for bone glue will also drive the market. Stringent regulatory procedures by regulatory authorities on medication are hampering the bone glues market. Such policies support bone glue market growth in the forecast period to 2030.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-bone-glue-market

This bone glue market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Bone Glue Market Scope and Market Size

Bone glue market is segmented on the basis of clinical application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into vertebroplasty, arthroplasty, orthopaedics, sports injuries, maxillofacial surgery, trauma and others. The vertebral segments are expected to dominate the market as according to research bone gum is used in the treatment of osteoporosis and the increasing incidence of osteoporosis as well as the increasing cases of multiple fracture injuries and other bone-related disorders will boost the market over the years.

Increasing research activities for bone glue across the globe is one of the prominent factors for an upsurge demand of bone glue. For instance, In September 2019, LaunchPad Medical, Inc. has acknowledged food and drugs authority (FDA) approval to start a two-site, 20- patient pilot clinical study for its bone adhesive biomaterial (known as Tetranite). With this FDA approval, the company will inspect the security and efficacy of the tetranite on stabilization of dental implants for tooth extractions. Hence, this factor has led the manufactures to shift towards bone glue. Currently, there is no bone glue available in the market for commercial consumption. Thus, the development of bone glue will also contributes in unmet needs in bone glue market. This will further result into continuous focus of bone glue manufacturers on development of bone glues.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized orthopedics clinics. The hospitals are expected to dominate the market due to orthopedic medical conditions and increasing number of hospitals. In addition, these healthcare facilities have a high number of trauma cases and orthopaedic surgeries due to the availability of skilled healthcare surgeons and well-established healthcare facilities infrastructure.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales. The direct segment is expected to dominate the market due to low cost offers made by suppliers. Additionally, a large amount of product supply is maintained directly by the manufacturer and for these reasons this segment is the leader in the forecasted period.

Rising Cases of Multiple Fracture Injuries is expected to Create Opportunities for Manufactures in Global Bone Glue Market

Bone glue market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in pharmaceutical industry with bone glue sales, components sales, impact of technological development in medical adhesives and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the bone glue market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Bone Glue Market Share Analysis

Bone glue market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s’ focus related to bone glue market.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-bone-glue-market

Detailed TOC of Global Bone Glue Market Research Report: Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Overview Of Global Bone Glue Market

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Markets Covered

2 Market Segmentation

2.1 Markets Covered

2.2 Geographical Scope

2.3 Currency And Pricing

2.4 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

2.5 Multivariate Modelling

2.6 Products Lifeline Curve

2.7 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

2.8 Secondary Sources

2.9 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Restraint

5.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Opportunities

5.2.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Osteoporosis

5.2.2 Increasing Research Activities For Bone Glue

5.2.3 Unmet Medical Needs In Osteoporosis Management

5.2.4 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure In Orthopedic

5.2.5 Rising Cases Of Multiple Fracture Injuries And Other Bone Related Disorders

5.2.6 Competitive Advantages

5.3 Challenge

5.3.1 Availability Of Other Alternatives

6 Global Bone Glue Market, By Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Vertebroplasty

6.3 Arthroplasty

6.4 Orthopaedics

6.5 Sports Injuries

6.6 Maxillofacial Surgery

6.7 Trauma

6.8 Others

7 Global Bone Glue Market, By End-User

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4 Specialized Orthopedics Clinics

8 Global Bone Glue Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Direct Sales

8.3 Retail Sales

9 Global Bone Glue Market, By Geography

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 United Kingdom

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Switzerland

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.4 Australia

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East And Africa

10 Company Profile

10.1 Launchpad Medical

10.1.1 Company Snapshot

10.1.2 Clinical Trial

10.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.1.4 Recent Developments

Continued…..!!!

Download Detailed Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-bone-glue-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Co[email protected]