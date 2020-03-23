Report of Global Near Infrared Heaters Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Near Infrared Heaters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Near Infrared Heaters

1.2 Near Infrared Heaters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Near Infrared Heaters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Tube Type

1.2.3 Plate Type

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Near Infrared Heaters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Near Infrared Heaters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Outdoor

1.3.3 Indoor

1.4 Global Near Infrared Heaters Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Near Infrared Heaters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Near Infrared Heaters Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Near Infrared Heaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Near Infrared Heaters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Near Infrared Heaters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Near Infrared Heaters Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Near Infrared Heaters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Near Infrared Heaters Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Near Infrared Heaters Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Near Infrared Heaters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Near Infrared Heaters Production

3.4.1 North America Near Infrared Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Near Infrared Heaters Production

3.5.1 Europe Near Infrared Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Near Infrared Heaters Production

3.6.1 China Near Infrared Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Near Infrared Heaters Production

3.7.1 Japan Near Infrared Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Near Infrared Heaters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Near Infrared Heaters Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Near Infrared Heaters Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Near Infrared Heaters Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Near Infrared Heaters Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Near Infrared Heaters Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Near Infrared Heaters Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Near Infrared Heaters Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Near Infrared Heaters Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Near Infrared Heaters Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Near Infrared Heaters Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Near Infrared Heaters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Near Infrared Heaters Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Near Infrared Heaters Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Near Infrared Heaters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Near Infrared Heaters Business

7.1 Jarden Consumer Solutions

7.1.1 Jarden Consumer Solutions Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Jarden Consumer Solutions Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Jarden Consumer Solutions Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Jarden Consumer Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Twin-Star

7.2.1 Twin-Star Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Twin-Star Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Twin-Star Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Twin-Star Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Edenpure

7.3.1 Edenpure Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Edenpure Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Edenpure Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Edenpure Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Schwank

7.4.1 Schwank Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Schwank Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Schwank Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Schwank Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Tansun

7.5.1 Tansun Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Tansun Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Tansun Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Tansun Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Honeywell

7.6.1 Honeywell Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Honeywell Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Honeywell Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 IR Energy

7.7.1 IR Energy Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 IR Energy Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 IR Energy Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 IR Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dr Infrared Heater

7.8.1 Dr Infrared Heater Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Dr Infrared Heater Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dr Infrared Heater Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Dr Infrared Heater Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Lifesmart

7.9.1 Lifesmart Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Lifesmart Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Lifesmart Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Lifesmart Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Midea

7.10.1 Midea Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Midea Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Midea Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Midea Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Infralia

7.11.1 Infralia Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Infralia Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Infralia Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Infralia Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Airmate

7.12.1 Airmate Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Airmate Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Airmate Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Airmate Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Solamagic

7.13.1 Solamagic Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Solamagic Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Solamagic Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Solamagic Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Frico

7.14.1 Frico Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Frico Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Frico Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Frico Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Thermablaster

7.15.1 Thermablaster Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Thermablaster Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Thermablaster Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Thermablaster Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Singfun

7.16.1 Singfun Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Singfun Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Singfun Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Singfun Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Gree

7.17.1 Gree Near Infrared Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Gree Near Infrared Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Gree Near Infrared Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Gree Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Near Infrared Heaters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Near Infrared Heaters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Near Infrared Heaters

8.4 Near Infrared Heaters Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Near Infrared Heaters Distributors List

9.3 Near Infrared Heaters Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Near Infrared Heaters (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Near Infrared Heaters (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Near Infrared Heaters (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Near Infrared Heaters Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Near Infrared Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Near Infrared Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Near Infrared Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Near Infrared Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Near Infrared Heaters

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Near Infrared Heaters by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Near Infrared Heaters by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Near Infrared Heaters by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Near Infrared Heaters

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Near Infrared Heaters by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Near Infrared Heaters by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Near Infrared Heaters by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Near Infrared Heaters by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

