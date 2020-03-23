Report of Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Wi-Fi Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wi-Fi Chipset

1.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 802.11a/b/g

1.2.3 802.11n

1.2.4 802.11ac

1.2.5 802.11ad

1.3 Wi-Fi Chipset Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Computer

1.3.3 Smart Home Devices

1.3.4 Mobile Phone

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wi-Fi Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wi-Fi Chipset Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wi-Fi Chipset Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Production

3.4.1 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Production

3.5.1 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Wi-Fi Chipset Production

3.6.1 China Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Wi-Fi Chipset Production

3.7.1 Japan Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Wi-Fi Chipset Production

3.8.1 South Korea Wi-Fi Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wi-Fi Chipset Business

7.1 Broadcom

7.1.1 Broadcom Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Broadcom Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Broadcom Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Broadcom Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Qualcomm Atheros

7.2.1 Qualcomm Atheros Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Qualcomm Atheros Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Qualcomm Atheros Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Qualcomm Atheros Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MediaTek

7.3.1 MediaTek Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 MediaTek Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MediaTek Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 MediaTek Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Marvell

7.4.1 Marvell Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Marvell Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Marvell Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Marvell Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Intel

7.5.1 Intel Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Intel Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Intel Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Intel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Realtek

7.6.1 Realtek Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Realtek Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Realtek Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Realtek Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 STMicroelectronics

7.7.1 STMicroelectronics Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 STMicroelectronics Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 STMicroelectronics Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NXP

7.8.1 NXP Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 NXP Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NXP Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 NXP Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Texas Instruments

7.9.1 Texas Instruments Wi-Fi Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Texas Instruments Wi-Fi Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Texas Instruments Wi-Fi Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Texas Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Wi-Fi Chipset Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wi-Fi Chipset Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wi-Fi Chipset

8.4 Wi-Fi Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wi-Fi Chipset Distributors List

9.3 Wi-Fi Chipset Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wi-Fi Chipset (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wi-Fi Chipset (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wi-Fi Chipset (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Wi-Fi Chipset Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Wi-Fi Chipset

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wi-Fi Chipset by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wi-Fi Chipset by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wi-Fi Chipset by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wi-Fi Chipset

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wi-Fi Chipset by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wi-Fi Chipset by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Wi-Fi Chipset by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wi-Fi Chipset by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

