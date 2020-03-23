Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market Industry Forecast To 2026

SLAM is an acronym for simultaneous localization and mapping, a technology whereby a robot or a device can create a map of its surroundings and orient itself properly within the map in real time. This is no easy task, and it currently exists at the frontiers of technology research and design. A big roadblock to successfully implementing SLAM technology is the chicken-and-egg problem introduced by the two required tasks. To successfully map an environment, you must know your orientation and position within it; however, this information is only gained from a pre-existing map of the environment.

The Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM).

This Research report comes up with the size of the global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026.

Google, Microsoft, Uber, Sony, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, IRobot, LG Electronics, Wikitude, SLAM, DJI, Amazon, AVIC

Sparse and Dense Methods, Direct and Indirect Methods

Mobile Robots, Smart AR, Other

Regional Analysis For Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

