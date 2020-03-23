This report researches the worldwide Boehmite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.
This study categorizes the global Boehmite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco
AnHui Estone Material Technology
Sasol
Nabaltec
TOR Minerals
Kawai Lime Industry
TAIMEI Chemicals
Dequenne Chimie
Osang Group
Silkem
Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials
Tianjin Boyuan New Materials
PIDC
Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials
KC Corporation
Boehmite Breakdown Data by by Type
High Purity Boehmite
Others (Purity Below 99.0%)
Boehmite Breakdown Data by Application
Batteries
Electronic Ceramics
Flame Retardant
Boehmite Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Boehmite Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Boehmite capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Boehmite manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Boehmite :
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global Boehmite Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Boehmite Product Introduction
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Boehmite Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 High Purity Boehmite
1.4.3 Others (Purity Below 99.0%)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Boehmite Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Batteries
1.5.3 Electronic Ceramics
1.5.4 Flame Retardant
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Boehmite Production
2.1.1 Global Product Name Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Product Name Production 2015-2026
2.1.3 Global Product Name Capacity 2015-2026
2.1.4 Global Boehmite Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Boehmite Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2026
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Boehmite Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Boehmite Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Boehmite Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Boehmite Market
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Boehmite Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Boehmite Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Boehmite Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Boehmite Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Boehmite Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Boehmite Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Boehmite Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Ten: and HHI)
3.3 Boehmite Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Boehmite Production by Regions
4.1 Global Boehmite Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Boehmite Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Boehmite Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Boehmite Production
4.2.2 North America Boehmite Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in North America
4.2.4 North America Boehmite Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Boehmite Production
4.3.2 Europe Boehmite Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Boehmite Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Boehmite Production
4.4.2 China Boehmite Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Boehmite Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Boehmite Production
4.5.2 Japan Boehmite Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Boehmite Import & Export
Chapter Five: Boehmite Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Boehmite Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Boehmite Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Boehmite Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Boehmite Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Boehmite Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 U.S.
5.2.4 Canada
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Boehmite Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Boehmite Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 U.K.
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Boehmite Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Boehmite Consumption by Regions
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Taiwan
5.4.9 Indonesia
5.4.10 Thailand
5.4.11 Malaysia
5.4.12 Philippines
5.4.13 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Boehmite Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Boehmite Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Mexico
5.5.4 Brazil
5.5.5 Argentina
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Boehmite Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Boehmite Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5 U.A.E
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Boehmite Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Boehmite Revenue by Type
6.3 Boehmite Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Boehmite Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Boehmite Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Boehmite Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco
8.1.1 Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boehmite
8.1.4 Boehmite Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 AnHui Estone Material Technology
8.2.1 AnHui Estone Material Technology Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boehmite
8.2.4 Boehmite Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Sasol
8.3.1 Sasol Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boehmite
8.3.4 Boehmite Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Nabaltec
8.4.1 Nabaltec Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boehmite
8.4.4 Boehmite Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 TOR Minerals
8.5.1 TOR Minerals Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boehmite
8.5.4 Boehmite Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Kawai Lime Industry
8.6.1 Kawai Lime Industry Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boehmite
8.6.4 Boehmite Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 TAIMEI Chemicals
8.7.1 TAIMEI Chemicals Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boehmite
8.7.4 Boehmite Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Dequenne Chimie
8.8.1 Dequenne Chimie Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boehmite
8.8.4 Boehmite Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Osang Group
8.9.1 Osang Group Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boehmite
8.9.4 Boehmite Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Silkem
8.10.1 Silkem Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Boehmite
8.10.4 Boehmite Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials
8.12 Tianjin Boyuan New Materials
8.13 PIDC
8.14 Shandong Jirun Nano New Materials
8.15 KC Corporation
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Boehmite Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Boehmite Production Forecast 2020-2026
9.1.2 Global Boehmite Revenue Forecast 2020-2026
9.2 Boehmite Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Boehmite Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Boehmite Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Boehmite Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 North America
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Boehmite Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Boehmite Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Boehmite Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Boehmite Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.3.2 U.S.
10.3.3 Canada
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Boehmite Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 U.K.
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Boehmite Consumption Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Taiwan
10.5.8 Indonesia
10.5.9 Thailand
10.5.10 Malaysia
10.5.11 Philippines
10.5.12 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Boehmite Consumption Forecast by Country 2020-2026
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.3 Brazil
10.6.4 Argentina
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Boehmite Consumption Forecast by Countries 2020-2026
10.7.2 Turkey
10.7.3 Saudi Arabia
10.7.4 U.A.E
Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Boehmite Upstream Market
11.1.1 Boehmite Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Boehmite Raw Material
11.1.3 Boehmite Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Boehmite Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Boehmite Distributors
11.5 Boehmite Customers
Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
