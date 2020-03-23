This report studies the global market size of Neuroendovascular Coil in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Neuroendovascular Coil in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Neuroendovascular Coil market by top players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global Neuroendovascular Coil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Stryker

Codman (DePuy)

MicroVention

Medtronic

Penumbra

Neuroendovascular Coil market size by Type

Bare Metal Coil

Hydrogel Coated Coils

Neuroendovascular Coil market size by Application

Aneurysm-Embolization

Malformation-Embolization

Ischemic stroke-Revascularization

Stenosis-Revascularization

Market size by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Neuroendovascular Coil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, type and application, breakdown data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Neuroendovascular Coil market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Neuroendovascular Coil companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Neuroendovascular Coil submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Neuroendovascular Coil are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Neuroendovascular Coil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bare Metal Coil

1.4.3 Hydrogel Coated Coils

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aneurysm-Embolization

1.5.3 Malformation-Embolization

1.5.4 Ischemic stroke-Revascularization

1.5.5 Stenosis-Revascularization

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Regions

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.3 Neuroendovascular Coil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Neuroendovascular Coil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Neuroendovascular Coil Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neuroendovascular Coil Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Type

4.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Type

4.3 Neuroendovascular Coil Price by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Neuroendovascular Coil by Country

6.1.1 North America Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Neuroendovascular Coil by Type

6.3 North America Neuroendovascular Coil by Application

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil by Country

7.1.1 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil by Type

7.3 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil by Application

Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil by Application

Chapter Nine: Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil by Country

9.1.1 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Country

9.1.2 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil by Type

9.3 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil by Application

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil by Application

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles

11.1 Stryker

11.1.1 Stryker Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Stryker Neuroendovascular Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Stryker Neuroendovascular Coil Products Offered

11.1.5 Stryker Recent Development

11.2 Codman (DePuy)

11.2.1 Codman (DePuy) Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Codman (DePuy) Neuroendovascular Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Codman (DePuy) Neuroendovascular Coil Products Offered

11.2.5 Codman (DePuy) Recent Development

11.3 MicroVention

11.3.1 MicroVention Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 MicroVention Neuroendovascular Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 MicroVention Neuroendovascular Coil Products Offered

11.3.5 MicroVention Recent Development

11.4 Medtronic

11.4.1 Medtronic Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Medtronic Neuroendovascular Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Medtronic Neuroendovascular Coil Products Offered

11.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.5 Penumbra

11.5.1 Penumbra Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Penumbra Neuroendovascular Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Penumbra Neuroendovascular Coil Products Offered

11.5.5 Penumbra Recent Development

Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast

12.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Sales Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

12.1.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

12.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Market Forecast by Type

12.2.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Sales Forecast by Type 2020-2026

12.2.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue Forecast by Type 2020-2026

12.3 Neuroendovascular Coil Market Forecast by Application

12.4 North America Neuroendovascular Coil Forecast

12.5 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil Forecast

Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Sixteen: Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

