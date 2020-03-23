This report studies the global market size of Neuroendovascular Coil in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Neuroendovascular Coil in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Neuroendovascular Coil market by top players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global Neuroendovascular Coil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Stryker
Codman (DePuy)
MicroVention
Medtronic
Penumbra
Neuroendovascular Coil market size by Type
Bare Metal Coil
Hydrogel Coated Coils
Neuroendovascular Coil market size by Application
Aneurysm-Embolization
Malformation-Embolization
Ischemic stroke-Revascularization
Stenosis-Revascularization
Market size by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Neuroendovascular Coil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, type and application, breakdown data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.
To understand the structure of Neuroendovascular Coil market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Neuroendovascular Coil companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Neuroendovascular Coil submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Neuroendovascular Coil are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Neuroendovascular Coil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Bare Metal Coil
1.4.3 Hydrogel Coated Coils
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Aneurysm-Embolization
1.5.3 Malformation-Embolization
1.5.4 Ischemic stroke-Revascularization
1.5.5 Stenosis-Revascularization
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Market Size
2.1.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Regions
Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.3 Neuroendovascular Coil Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Neuroendovascular Coil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Neuroendovascular Coil Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neuroendovascular Coil Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Type
4.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Type
4.3 Neuroendovascular Coil Price by Type
Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Neuroendovascular Coil by Country
6.1.1 North America Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Neuroendovascular Coil by Type
6.3 North America Neuroendovascular Coil by Application
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil by Country
7.1.1 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil by Type
7.3 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil by Application
Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil by Application
Chapter Nine: Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil by Country
9.1.1 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Country
9.1.2 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil by Type
9.3 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil by Application
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil by Application
Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles
11.1 Stryker
11.1.1 Stryker Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Stryker Neuroendovascular Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Stryker Neuroendovascular Coil Products Offered
11.1.5 Stryker Recent Development
11.2 Codman (DePuy)
11.2.1 Codman (DePuy) Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Codman (DePuy) Neuroendovascular Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Codman (DePuy) Neuroendovascular Coil Products Offered
11.2.5 Codman (DePuy) Recent Development
11.3 MicroVention
11.3.1 MicroVention Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 MicroVention Neuroendovascular Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 MicroVention Neuroendovascular Coil Products Offered
11.3.5 MicroVention Recent Development
11.4 Medtronic
11.4.1 Medtronic Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Medtronic Neuroendovascular Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Medtronic Neuroendovascular Coil Products Offered
11.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development
11.5 Penumbra
11.5.1 Penumbra Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Penumbra Neuroendovascular Coil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Penumbra Neuroendovascular Coil Products Offered
11.5.5 Penumbra Recent Development
Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast
12.1 Neuroendovascular Coil Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Sales Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
12.1.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue Forecast by Regions 2020-2026
12.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Market Forecast by Type
12.2.1 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Sales Forecast by Type 2020-2026
12.2.2 Global Neuroendovascular Coil Revenue Forecast by Type 2020-2026
12.3 Neuroendovascular Coil Market Forecast by Application
12.4 North America Neuroendovascular Coil Forecast
12.5 Europe Neuroendovascular Coil Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Neuroendovascular Coil Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Neuroendovascular Coil Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Neuroendovascular Coil Forecast
Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Neuroendovascular Coil Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Sixteen: Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
