Scope of Telemedicine Market: Telemedicine is the use of telecommunication and information technology to provide clinical health care from a distance

The market is driven by the need for better healthcare in rural areas, tremendous growth in telecommunication, rising prevalence of chronic diseases in BRIC nations, and low cost of telemedicine. However, high infrastructural costs and lack of skilled resources may restrain market growth to a certain extent. On the other hand, favorable government initiatives present a huge growth potential for telemedicine in the BRIC nations. Lack of telemedicine standards in the BRIC countries may pose a challenge to the growth of BRIC telemedicine market.

⟴ Web-based

⟴ Cloud-based

⟴ On-premise

⟴ Teleconsultation

⟴ Telecardiology

⟴ Teleradiology

⟴ Telepathology

⟴ Teledermatology

⟴ Tele Home health

⟴ Teleoncology

⟴ Emergency Medication

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

