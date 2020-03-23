Automated Border Control Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Vision-Box, Sita, Secunet AG, OT-Morpho, Gemalto, NEC, Assa Abloy, Indra Sistemas, Accenture, Gunnebo Group, Securiport, Rockwell Collins, Veridos GmbH, DERMALOG, M2SYS, IER SAS, Cognitec Systems ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Automated Border Control Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. This Automated Border Control industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Automated Border Control Market: Automated Border Control systems (ABC) or eGates are automated self-service barriers which use the data stored in the chip in biometric passports to verify the user’s identity. Travellers undergo biometric verification using face, fingerprint, iris recognition or a combination of modalities. After the identification process is complete, a physical barrier such as a gate or turnstile opens to permit passage.

Of all the major applications of ABC, airport holds the largest share of the ABC market. The demand for ABC across airports is growing owing to the increasing passenger traffic across the globe. The increasing passenger traffic at airports is mainly because of the increasing travel and tourism activities and economic development across the globe.

Among solution types, the ABC e-gate held a larger share of the automated border control market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for automation and increasing passenger traffic. ABC e-gates can process maximum number of passengers while maintaining security.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for ABC between 2018 and 2025. The government support to deploy ABC to enhance security and traveler convenience makes the ABC market attractive in the APAC region.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ ABC e-Gate

⟴ ABC Kiosk

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Airport

⟴ Land Port

⟴ Seaport

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Automated Border Control market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

