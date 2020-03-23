Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Veeam Software, Bluelock Privacy, Zerto, Windstream Communications, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Verizon, Sungard Availability Services, Infrascale Inc., IBM, Dell ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. This Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market: Disaster recovery as a Service, also known as DRaaS, is a cloud-based service which protects companies from losing their critical data at the time of an eventuality. It is a process in which physical or virtual servers are hosted and replicated by an outside entity in order to provide backup process, where functions of a system are assumed by secondary system components as primary components become inaccessible, in the case of any hazard. Disaster Recovery as a Service strives to reduce downtime as well as any disruptions caused to the client, customers and other stakeholders of a business in the event of disasters. Disaster Recovery Services solutions provide more than data recovery protection services as they can replicate various infrastructures and applications of business processes in the organization and ensure optimum continuity of operations of a business. DRaas, for data recovery, can be employed in every organization whether it is small, medium or large without having any requirement of necessary expertise to configure and monitor a disaster recovery plan.

The global market for DRaaS is driven by the necessary requirement of backup services for organization’s data. Moreover, DRaaS is a fast recovery solution, cost effective and offers flexibility. It also offers automation capability service which enables optimum utilization of resources at low cost ensuring smooth flow of operations through its automated capabilities and enables scalable, reliable and secure solutions to the enterprises. The rate of implementation of these services in small and large enterprises alike is growing rapidly, thereby propelling the demand for these solutions. However, compatibility of specific applications in the cloud environment and dependence on DRaaS provider to implement the solution in the right manner and meet the desired objectives are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

Geographically, North America region presents good growth opportunities for DraaS solution providers on account of surge in adoption of new and emerging technologies and huge investments by the enterprises in cloud-based solutions.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Premises-to-Cloud

⟴ Cloud-to-Cloud

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Government

⟴ Retail

⟴ Communication and Technology

⟴ Healthcare

⟴ BFSI

⟴ Manufacturing

⟴ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

