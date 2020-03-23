Sports Tourism Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( BAC Sport, Great Atlantic Sports Travel, ITC Sports Travel, TUI ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Sports Tourism Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. This Sports Tourism industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Sports Tourism Market: Sports tourism refers to a traveler’s involvement with a country or region’s sporting events. The involvement can be in an active or passive form. These sporting events include sports like soccer, cricket, hockey, tennis, golf, baseball, rugby, and basketball. The tourism industry has experienced an outstanding growth in the last six decades, especially in regions such as Europe, which receives a large number of international travelers for short breaks. Tourists usually have a good budget and look for good food and accommodation.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ International Sports Tourism

⟴ Domestic Sports Tourism

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Cricket

⟴ Tennis

⟴ Soccer

⟴ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Sports Tourism market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

