Scope of Edutainment Market: The word edutainment comes from the combination of the words “education” and “entertainment”. So the edutainment centres are the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips such as aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science and children’s museum and these places have the educational aspects with the addition of amusement or entertainment. So edutainment centres are the centres where there is a provision of learning through leisure.

Among the key regional markets, SEA & others of APAC is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global edutainment market.

Revenue from the edutainment market in North America and Western Europe is expected to collectively account for over 44% of the global edutainment market revenue in 2018.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Interactive

⟴ Non-interactive

⟴ Hybrid combination

⟴ Explorative games

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Children (0-12 years)

⟴ Teenager (13-18 years)

⟴ Young adult (19-25 years)

⟴ Adult (25+ years)

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Edutainment market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

