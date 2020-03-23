Post Marketing Pharmocovigillence Market Size & Forecast By Type (Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, EHR Mining), By Product (Books, Online Media, Journals), By End-use (Hospitals, Research organization) And Trend Analysis From 2019-2025

Global post marketing pharmocovigillence market is segmented into several classifications including phase outlook, service provider outlook, end-use outlook, methods of outlook, end use outlook, and regional outlook. Based on the phase outlook the global marketing pharmocovigillence industry is categorized pre-clinical, phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV.

Furthermore, on the basis of service provider outlook the global marketing pharmocovigillence market is subjected to in-house, contract outsourcing. On the basis of methods outlook the global marketing pharmocovigillence market is divided into spontaneous reporting, intensified ADR reporting, targeted spontaneous reporting, cohort event monitoring, and EHR mining. On the basis of end use outlook the global marketing pharmocovigillence industry is classified into hospital, research organizations, and industrial.

In terms of geography, the global post marketing pharmocovigillence market is widely range to North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, MEA, and South Africa.

In 2014, North America held the largest revenue share of overall industry. However due to growing demand for new drug development coupled with incidences of adverse drug reporting are one of the prime driver for this regional market. Increasing adoption rate of Electronic Health Records (EHR), healthcare expenditure, and supportive infrastructure are further anticipated to fuel growth of this regional industry. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show lucrative growth in future due to increasing outsourcing activities, rising demand for pharmacovilligence activities, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

The post marketing pharmocovigillence market is highly competitive in nature and manufacturers are moreover concentrating on strategies such as collaborative agreements, merger & acquisition, new product development for sustaining the competition and gain more industry share. Presence of an environment has efficiently led to the streamlining of R&D, medical writing, pharmacovigillience, clinical data management, and manufacturing operations.

Leading players of the global marketing pharmocovigillence market include Accenture Plc, Clinquest Group, B.V., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Covance Inc., iMEDGlobal Corp., inVentiv Health Clinical, Parexel International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc, PRA Health Sciences, Quintiles Transnational Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Sanofi, Synowledge, Wipro Ltd., ArisGlobal and Ergomed.

Key Segmentation of the Global Post Marketing Pharmocovigillence Market 2019-2025

Pharmacovigilance Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2025)

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Pharmacovigilance Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2025)

In-house

Contract Outsourcing

Pharmacovigilance Type of Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2025)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

Pharmacovigilance End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2025)

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Industrial

Pharmacovigilance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2025)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

