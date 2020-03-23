This report focuses on the global status of building design and modeling software (BIM), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of building design and building information modeling (BIM) software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and in Central and South America.

The main players covered by this study

Autodesk (United States)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, (United States)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (United States)

Dassault Systemes SA (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (United States )

Cadsoft Corporation (United States)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (United Kingdom)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (United States)

Inovaya (United States)

Synchro (United Kingdom)

IES (United Kingdom) Uni)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon (China))

PKPM (China)

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

3D BIM management of the design models

4D BIM management in Annex

5D BIM cost management

Market segment by application, divided into

architects

AEC engineering offices

Contractors

Owners

Others

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the overall status of the building design and modeling software (BIM), future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of BIM (Building Design and Building Information Modeling) software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the building information design and modeling software (BIM) market are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: classification according to building design and income from building information modeling software (BIM)

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Global Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 3D BIM management of design models

1.4.3 4D BIM management that you plan

1.4.4 5D BIM cost management

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of building design and modeling software (BIM) by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Architects

1.5.3 AEC engineering offices

1.5.4 Contractors

1.5.5 Owners

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Market outlook for building design and modeling software (BIM) (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in building design and modeling (BIM) software by region

2.2.1 Market size of building design and modeling software (BIM) by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of building design and modeling software (BIM) by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Building design and building information modeling (BIM) software Projected market size by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Brand

To continue…

