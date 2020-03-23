This report focuses on the global status of computer-aided engineering (CAE) software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of computer-aided engineering (CAE) software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central America and from South.

The main players covered in this study

MATLAB

NI Multisim

Mathematica

GNU Octave

HyperWorks

SimScale

Scilab

NetLogo

AnyLogic

Enterprise Architect

NEi Nastran

COMSOL

Fusion 360

OpenFOAM

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

cloud- based web market segment by application, divided into SMEs of large companies

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the global status of computer-aided engineering (CAE) software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of computer aided engineering (CAE) software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the computer aided engineering (CAE) software market are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Players covered: classification according to the revenues of computer-aided engineering (CAE) software

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the world market for computer-aided engineering (CAE) software by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 Web-based

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of computer-aided engineering (CAE) software by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large companies

1.5.3 SME

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Market outlook for computer-aided engineering (CAE) software (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth Trends in Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Software by Region

2.2.1 Market size for computer-aided engineering (CAE) software by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of computer-aided engineering (CAE) software by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Computer-aided software (CAE) Projected market size by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Growth Strategy for the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Software Market

2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in computer-aided engineering (CAE) software (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition

To continue…

